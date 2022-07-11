Sentencing for former Chester County sheriff expected Monday

A former Chester County sheriff is expected to be sentenced Monday after being convicted of abuse of power and other charges earlier this year.

In April 2021, Alex Underwood was convicted of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of unlawfully arresting a man, and of wire fraud.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Underwood after he jailed a man for three days for no reason after the man recorded the aftermath of a police chase and wreck that happened near his home. Underwood created a false police report that said the man stepped out of his yard into the public roadway and cursed at police, according to indictments.

FBI agents would later find Underwood skimmed overtime meant for his deputies, used taxpayer money to fly first-class to a Las Vegas conference with his wife and then tried to cover up that she went and had on-duty deputies work to build a party barn at his home, even pulling officers away from drug stakeouts, prosecutors said.

Two of Underwood’s deputies were also convicted.

Underwood could receive a sentence of up to five years in prison.

