Sentencing for Fort Myers man set for May; child pornography possession charges dismissed

A Fort Myers man will be sentenced May 25 after he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of two-way communications, a third degree felony.

Andrew David Mackoul, 28, arrested in January 2020, also faced a count of possession of child pornography that was filed March 21 as not prosecuted.

He signed a felony plea agreement on Thursday.

Mackoul was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office after local law enforcement were alerted via Google to child pornography files he allegedly downloaded. More than 200 such videos and images were found at his apartment, records said.

The charge Mackoul pleaded to is used when a person uses a two-way communications device, including, but not limited to, a portable two-way wireless communications device such as a computer, phone, tablet or smart phone, during a felony offense.

Andrew Mackoul

The investigation looked at files on Google-related accounts believed connected to Mackoul. Google disabled the account shortly after reporting the file downloads.

The Lee County arrest warrant said folders connected to the accounts contained numerous video and photos depicting child and teen porn.

The arrest warrant claimed Mackoul contacted users and posed as a male juvenile requesting photos from other juveniles.

Child erotica photos were found on Mackoul's cell phone during the search of his apartment, the Sheriff's Office warrant said, and there was a dating app that police claimed he used to pose as a teen and talk to other teens.

