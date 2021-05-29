Sentencing hearing begins for juvenile found guilty of second-degree murder

May 29—Family members of an Olivehurst man shot and killed by a Linda teen in August 2020 made impact statements in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday during the teen's sentencing hearing.

A 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Lonnie Long, Jr., 57. Judge Debra Givens found the juvenile guilty after a court trial in April. The minor shot Long after Long went outside his residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue where a fight amongst a group of teenagers was taking place.

The sentencing hearing will be completed on June 11 at 9 a.m.

Long's eldest child, Julia Hawkinson, was the first to make a statement. She described the loss of her father as sudden and tragic.

"My father was stolen from us," Hawkinson said. "...My family and I will never feel peace."

Thad Puckett, Long's brother-in-law, used his time to tell the judge about his own experience in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Oregon. Puckett said he began his time incarcerated when he was 15 and that it put him on the path to changing his life for the better.

"I am a living example of what they offer us," Puckett said of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Long's youngest daughter, Aurora Long, spoke directly to the juvenile defendant and said her father made mistakes in his life and believed that people can change.

"I don't feel hate, I don't feel anger, I feel sadness," Aurora Long said. "...You can change and you can do better."

While each family member made their statement, some relatives in the gallery cried and embraced.

The juvenile's attorney, Joseph Martin, asked to be relieved at the end of Friday's hearing and Carl Lindmark was appointed to represent the defendant at the next hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor said the probation department and both attorneys will brief the court with their recommendations for what sentence the juvenile should receive and where he will be housed for his sentence.

The juvenile faces up to an eight-year sentence. As a juvenile, he can only be held in the juvenile court system until he is 25, Naylor said.