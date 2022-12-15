Sentencing hearing continued in sex sting case

Dec. 14—A sentencing hearing was continued to next week for a former McAlester Army Ammunition Plant assistant fire chief who was found guilty in Okmulgee County for soliciting a minor for sex online.

Okmulgee County District Judge Pandee Ramirez granted a motion to continue the sentencing hearing of Keith McVicker at the request of the District 25 District Attorney's Office.

Assistant District Attorney Kendal Kelly stated a scheduling conflict was the reason for the motion to continue.

McVicker, 47, with a listed address of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested after investigators alleged he communicated with undercover officers for two weeks before agreeing to meet with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex in Henryetta.

An Okmulgee County jury found Keith McVicker guilty in September of soliciting sexual conduct or communicating with a minor by use of technology.

Ramirez denied a request for a direct verdict and remanded McVicker into the custody of the Okmulgee County Jail pending sentencing and revoked a previously posted bond of $50,000.

Jail records show McVicker remains in custody and is now scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.

Investigators identified McVicker as the assistant fire chief of McAAP in a press release following the man's arrest. Court records also show McVicker as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves.

Court documents show McVicker refused numerous plea deals offered to him by prosecutors with the District 25 District Attorney's Office. The case has been scheduled for previous jury dockets since 2019, but issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and active-duty orders from the U.S. Coast Guard led to the case eventually being scheduled for the September 2022 trial docket at the Okmulgee County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, McVicker told the undercover investigator posing as a father willing to let men have sexual relations with his underage daughter that he was a fireman and asked if he was speaking with law enforcement before ending communication.

Story continues

Two days later, McVicker allegedly began communication again and asked if the girl was ready and when he could meet her.

McVicker was taken into custody March 18, 2019, at an agreed upon location in Henryetta.

The undercover sexual predator sting was conducted by the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Department.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com