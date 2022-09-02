INDIANAPOLIS — A sentencing hearing for an ex-Muncie police officer who pleaded guilty to battering an arrestee has been reset for early 2023.

Jeremy Gibson, 31 — who entered guilty pleas in May in U.S. District Court — had been scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9.

However, Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in recent days agreed to reschedule the sentencing hearing for Feb. 8.

That would be after the planned trial of Gibson's co-defendants and fellow Muncie officers — Chase Winkle, Corey Posey and Joseph Krejsa — which is now scheduled for Jan. 9.

Most of the 17 counts filed in April 2021 involve allegations that Winkle, between March 2018 and February 2019, assaulted arrestees, "kicking, punching, knee-striking and using a taser without justification," according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Krejsa, who has since retired from the Muncie Police Department, and Posey are accused of filing false police reports concerning the incidents involving Winkle.

Gibson, apparently considered a potential witness at the January trial, resigned from the MPD in March.

He pleaded guilty to violating an arrestee's civil rights, by physically assaulting him, and obstruction of justice, which stemmed from allegations Gibson filed a false report about the May 2018 arrest.

In return for his guilty pleas, federal prosecutors said they would recommend a prison term for Gibson at the lower end of a sentencing range.

The request to reschedule his sentencing hearing was filed by the former officer's Florida attorneys, David Oscar Markus and Lauren I. Doyle.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Sentencing hearing for ex-Muncie police officer reset for February