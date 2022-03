Axios

A family member of Samuel B. Pryor, the first mayor of Dallas, says she will fight any attempt to relocate his grave.Why it matters: Some city leaders have discussed relocating the historic graves in Pioneer Park Cemetery, which sits on a hill in front of what will likely be the entrance to a new multi-billion dollar convention center in Downtown Dallas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Pryor, one of the first doctors in the region, became the