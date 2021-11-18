Sentencing hearing in Muncie corruption case reset for January

MUNCIE, Ind. — A hearing at which a Delaware County businessman was set to plead guilty to a charge stemming from a federal probe of corruption in Muncie city government — most recently set for Thursday — has been postponed.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker granted a motion to postpone this week's hearing, at which 55-year-old Jeffrey Burke was also expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to bank fraud. The judge rescheduled the hearing for Jan. 5.

A motion said a relative of Burke's attorney had recently died "due to COVID."

Federal prosecutors allege Burke obtained a bank loan — specifically not to be used to purchase real estate — in 2015, then used the money to buy a former flea market for $150,000.

A few weeks later, Burke sold the property, along East Main Street, to the Muncie Sanitary District for '$395,000.

Burke is one of nine people charged during a lengthy federal probe of corruption in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration and the sanitary district.

Court documents have indicated the investigation began in 2014 and apparently continued through late 2019, when Tyler — by then in his last weeks as mayor — was indicted on a count of theft of government funds.

The former mayor, 78 — accused of accepting a $5,000 payment in 2015 from a business owner who had received city contracts — last week entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to a year in federal prison.

A former city building commissioner, Craig Nichols, is the only other defendant to date who has formally pleaded guilty, to wire fraud and money laundering. He received a two-year sentence in January 2019.

Six other defendants have negotiated plea agreements in cases that are still pending.

Tracy Barton, a former sanitary district official, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea — to conspiracy to commit wire fraud — on Feb. 4.

The ninth person charged — Phil Nichols, former local Democratic Party chairman, and the father of Craig Nichols — is set to stand trial Jan. 3 on counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and witness tampering.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

