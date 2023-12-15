Sentencing hearing set for man convicted of killing New Hampshire couple

A man who was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of a retired New Hampshire couple who had gone out for a walk is slated to return to court Friday for a sentencing hearing.

Logan Clegg, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in October in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in April 2022.

Prosecutors said Clegg, who had been living in a tent in the woods at the time, shot the couple on a trail near their apartment in Concord before dragging their bodies into the woods.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid

Their bodies were found several days later, covered with leaves, sticks, and other debris, investigators said.

During his trial, which began on Oct. 3, prosecutors told the court that Clegg later burned his tent, erased his computer, and took a bus out of Concord after the shooting deaths.

Investigators later tracked him down and arrested him in South Burlington, Vermont. He was said to be found with a one-way plane ticket to Germany, a fake passport, and a gun.

South Burlington Police Department

Clegg’s legal team argued that he fled New Hampshire because he was on the run for violating his probation for burglary and theft in Utah, not because of the shooting deaths. They also claimed that authorities had arrested the wrong person.

But prosecutors presented an overwhelming amount of evidence during the trial, including shell casings and bullet fragments found at the crime scene and Clegg’s tent site. Those fragments were said to be consistent in characteristics from Clegg’s 9 mm handgun and those found during autopsies.

Before jurors were sent to deliberate, Prosecutor Joshua Speicher told the court, “The state has proven to you over the past three weeks now that the defendant, and the defendant only, killed Stephen and Wendy. We have proven this beyond a reasonable doubt. We have proven to you how he did it, when he did it, where he did it.”

Jurors returned the guilty verdict against Clegg after deliberating for just a day and a half.

