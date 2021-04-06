Sentencing hearing for woman accused of stabbing brother postponed

Apr. 6—SUNBURY — A sentencing hearing for a Sunbury woman who pleaded no contest to stabbing her brother in February 2020 was postponed on Monday to a later date.

Charisma Jakes, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Monday after she pleaded no contest in January to one felony count of aggravated assault. The request came from court-appointed attorney Matthew Allen Slivinski, of Selinsgrove.

Police say Jakes on Feb. 23, 2020, stabbed her brother, Timothy Moultrie, who was found covered in blood when police arrived on a porch near 708 Edison Ave., the home in which police say the stabbing took place. Jakes denied stabbing her brother, but Moultrie told officers it was his sister.

Jordyn Moran, 22, was also charged with aggravated assault in connection to the same incident. She pleaded guilty in November to three misdemeanors of possessing an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and simple assault and sentenced in January to one year of probation.

Police said Moran grabbed a knife and waved it at another woman inside the home. The alleged victim told police she was in fear of being cut and a struggle ensued causing her to be cut by the knife Moran was holding.

Jakes in January was granted to be released from Northumberland County Jail on $25,000 unsecured bail as long as a home plan is approved and she remains under bail supervision. However, she remained an inmate on Monday, having appeared via video conference.