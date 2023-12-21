Sentencing hearings scheduled in 2022 Longtown shooting case

Dec. 21—Sentencing hearings for three people involved in an August 2022 shooting near Longtown that left one person injured has been scheduled by a federal judge.

Justin Derick Breshears, and Ronnie Gene Casey Jr., both of Hanna, were each indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Brittany Wood, of Checotah, was indicted in December 2022 with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country for her role in the shooting.

Breshears and Casey are both accused of driving up to a Longtown residence and firing multiple shots at two people with one person being struck five times before the pair drove away.

Wood is accused of being inside the car when the shooting occurred and staying hidden from law enforcement.

Court records show Wood pleaded guilty to her indictment in March 2023 without a plea agreement and stated she "continued to aid and abet in this by continuing to knowingly and willingly drive the vehicle and transport the shooters away from the scene."

A federal judge has scheduled Wood to be sentenced on March 14, 2024, at the federal courthouse in Muskogee and faces up to 10 years imprisonment.

Both Breshears and Casey are scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, 2024, after both men pleaded guilty in March 2023 to assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country. Both men face up to 20 years imprisonment.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the investigation into the shooting began after a man arrived at the McAlester Regional Health Center with numerous gunshot wounds.

A woman who brought the shooting victim to the hospital said she was at the residence with the victim and another man when a car pulled into the driveway and the two men stepped out to see who it was, with gunshots heard moments later, the affidavit states.

Deputies arrived at the residence and found multiple bullet holes in the front of the residence with exit holes in the rear of the residence along with numerous shell casings in the front yard with blood on the front porch and driveway and inside the residence, the report states.

According to the affidavit, investigators from the Norman Police Department contacted PCSO with information obtained about the shooting, including information that the shooting was made in retaliation.

A man who was inside the vehicle later came forward and spoke with investigators saying that Casey, Breshears, and the three others were in the car and that the two men were going to assault the shooting victim due to an incident with a woman, the affidavit states.

The witness said the two men both fired toward the residence with black 9 mm pistols that they threw out of the car window after fleeing the scene, the report states.