Sentencing for Holland mother charged in drowning of infant pushed to September

HOLLAND — The sentencing for a local woman charged after the drowning of her infant last August has been adjourned until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Elizabeth May Robinson of Holland pleaded no contest to an involuntary manslaughter charge in mid-July, nearly a year after her daughter's death.

A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt, but is treated like a guilty plea for sentencing.

At the scheduled sentencing Monday, July 31, Judge Jon Hulsing said there were additional matters being settled outside the courtroom.

"There were some other matters that were pending last week," Hulsing said. "Family division is involved in this particular case and there are lateral issues involved ... those particular cases were adjourned for some time."

Hulsing said he wants all relevant information before sentencing.

Lawyers representing Robinson asked to address bond, but Hulsing rejected the request.

Responders were dispatched to Gateway Mission's Women and Children's Center for a near-drowning incident around 9 p.m. Aug. 9, 2022. Officers were told a child was being given a bath and nearly drowned in the bathtub in a resident's room.

First responders administered CPR on the child, who was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The baby died at the hospital two weeks later.

WZZM reported Robinson allegedly left the 11-month-old child, Roslynn, and her other child in the tub. She told detectives she removed the older child after she started coughing and left Roslynn alone.

Robinson told police she was struggling to put the older daughter in a diaper and was on the phone with her boyfriend. This went on for about 10 minutes.

