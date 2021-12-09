Sentencing for Hudspeth, convicted in 1996 rape, murder, delayed to January

Kenneth Hudspeth in Montgomery County courthouse Sept. 21, 2021

Sentencing is being delayed for Kenny Hudspeth, the man found guilty of the 1996 rape and murder of Crista Bramlett in September.

A hearing was originally set for this week, but it has been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12, according to Montgomery County Court officials.

No reason was given for the delay.

A Montgomery County jury deliberated for about seven hours before returning to the courtroom Sept. 24 with guilty verdicts for Hudspeth on four counts: second-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a crime, aggravated rape with a knife and aggravated rape causing injury.

His trial lasted four days.

