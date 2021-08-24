Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty in death of 2-year-old

TechCrunch

Khatabook, a startup that is helping merchants in India digitize their bookkeeping and accept online payments, said on Tuesday it has raised $100 million in a new financing round as it prepares to launch financial services. The startup’s new financing round -- a Series C -- was led by Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures and valued the two-and-a-half-year-old Bangalore-headquartered startup at "close to $600 million," its co-founder and chief executive Ravish Naresh told TechCrunch in an interview. As part of the new round -- which was oversubscribed and also saw participation of Balaji Srinivasan and Alkeon Capital as well as many other existing investors including Sriram Krishnan, B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP Ventures, Unilever Ventures, and Better Capital -- Khatabook said it is also buying back shares worth $10 million to reward its current and former employees and early investors.