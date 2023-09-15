Sentencing for man who shot NJ State Police Detective Richard Hershey

WOODBURY – A Bridgeton man who shot a New Jersey State Police detective has received a 37-year prison term.Tremaine Hadden, 30, opened fire on a New Jersey State Police detective who was investigating a home-invasion robbery in Pittsgrove on April 25, 2020, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

He was convicted in May after a trial for aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the agency said in a statement.

Gunfire ended backhoe rampage Grand jury makes decision on fatal police shooting at Vineland mobile-home park

Detective Richard Hershey was at the crime scene in the Harding Woods mobile home park when “a hostile mob” of 15 people pulled up in five vehicles around 10:30 p.m., said a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

It said members of the group intended to attack a resident of the park and damage her home. They were armed with at least two handguns, a knife and a bottle.

“Some of the suspects exited their vehicles and confronted Detective Hershey, who identified himself as a law enforcement officer and gave commands in an effort to control the intruders,” the statement said.

How many shots were fired at Detective Richard Hershey?

Hadden fired about 11 shots at Hershey. Two other suspects — Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings, 25, and Kareen “Kai” Warner, 22 — opened fire from another vehicle.

Hershey was shot in the hip and seriously wounded, but managed to return fire as the suspects fled.

Hershey, who has returned to duty, was named the 2020 Trooper of the Year “for his dedication and courageous actions during the confrontation,” the statement said.

More: Grand jury indicts 14 in mobile home shootout, NJSP detective wounded in incident

Hutchings and Warner, who are also from Bridgeton, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in May. They await sentencing.

Hadden must serve nearly 28 years before parole eligibility, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

He was sentenced on Sept. 12 by Superior Court Judge John Eastlack in Woodbury.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Tremaine Hadden sentenced for shooting NJ State Police detective