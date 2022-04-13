As sentencing nears for violinist, four women say he was their NC arts school abuser

Sara Coello
·4 min read

A former University of North Carolina School of the Arts faculty member is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in a child sex trafficking case related to his student.

In seeking prison time, prosecutors are citing interviews with four women who Stephen Shipps taught while a professor at the elite UNC arts campus. The violinist sexually abused each of them while they were underage students, the women say.

Shipps, who worked at UNCSA from 1980 until the University of Michigan hired him in 1989, was a brazen abuser known for sexually assaulting students during lessons, the women told prosecutors.

Stephen Shipps conducts an orchestra performance in 1985.
Stephen Shipps conducts an orchestra performance in 1985.

Even without surviving official reports, anyone who studied or worked at the renowned conservatory during Shipps’ tenure would’ve known, according to a sentencing memo federal prosecutors filed Tuesday.

In a case concluding in Michigan, Shipps faces prison time after pleading guilty to one federal charge of transporting a underage student across state lines to engage in sexual relations.

Former UNCSA students told federal prosecutors that the school was just one step in Shipps’ decades-long stint of leveraging violin careers to prey on young musicians.

One woman was 16 when she enrolled under Shipps, according to a memo that federal prosecutors filed Tuesday. He had her babysit for his family, and eventually twisted their relationship into a sexual one, she said.

The girl worried that UNCSA would expel her if she spoke up, according to the memo.

Another woman was 17 when Shipps started touching and kissing her after rehearsals, according to the memo, and demanded that she touch him as well. It became a regular part of their lessons.

But when she stayed briefly at his home, Shipps invited her to his bed and tried to have sex with her, she told prosecutors. The girl refused, and stayed in her room at the house for the next 24 hours.

A third woman, who said she studied under Shipps at UNCSA and at his previous job, recalled him asking her for a kiss while driving her home. He escalated his advances and, when she was 15 or 16 years old, touched her and told her that it was “tragic” that they couldn’t have sex, prosecutors allege in the memo. They were having sex by the time she turned 18, she said.

The fourth woman described both abuse and trafficking from Shipps.

She was 17 when the teacher invited her to stay with him over spring break and had sex with her, according to the memo.

At one point Shipps sent her to a Wisconsin colleague for supplemental lessons, she said. The other teacher plied her with alcohol, chased her around his house and raped her, according to the memo. He also stole her shoes and clothes so that she couldn’t escape the home.

The woman told prosecutors that she believes Shipps coordinated the assault.

The Gray Building at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, N.C., pictured on July 19, 2021, was one of the first buildings on the campus.
The Gray Building at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, N.C., pictured on July 19, 2021, was one of the first buildings on the campus.

Prosecutors are asking the court to lock Shipps away for 68 months. As part of his plea agreement, Shipps conceded to a sentence between 57 and 71 months. Prosecutors petitioned for the higher end of that range because Shipps was in a position of power over his victim in the federal court case, and she was only 15 when he first made advances on her.

While federal authorities didn’t arrest Stephen Shipps until 2020, the crimes for which they charged him date back to 2002, before Congress instituted a 10-year minimum prison sentence for federal child sex trafficking. So there’s no legal minimum or maximum punishment.

And though Shipps claimed that he stopped abusing students after 2002, his attorney admitted in a memo that his client had a habit of molesting young violinists until then. He hasn’t been charged in any other cases.

North Carolina law doesn’t require UNCSA to preserve most decades-old staff records. The school said in 2018 that it had no surviving reports of allegations against Shipps, according to a report from The Michigan Daily.

Since then, records from a 1995 UNC system investigation uncovered by reporters revealed eight complaints against him, and three women accused him of sex abuse in a 2021 lawsuit.

“UNCSA condemns the alleged actions by Stephen Shipps,” school spokeswoman Katherine Johnson wrote in a Wednesday statement. “The accounts described by our alumni are disturbing and run counter to the institutional values we hold.”

One alumna, Stephanie Silverman, wrote a letter to the court about Shipps’ “extraordinary, tenacious, decades-long track record of abuse” asking them to sentence him to the longest prison term possible. His actions had herded her classmate into a serious eating disorder and pattern of self-harm, and made it impossible to play her once-beloved violin.

Shipps never abused Silverman but preyed on at least three of her classmates, she wrote, and nothing changed when she told adults about it.

The victim who told prosecutors of her experience with Shipps decades later “ is providing a measure of closure to the many talented women Steve Shipps targeted and harmed and the loved ones who witnessed what his predation did to destroy the lives of those he targeted,” Silverman wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • Abilene City Council to have first read of 'sanctuary city for unborn' ordinance Thursday

    The fate of the ordinance will not be determined Thursday. It will come back before the council in a second reading in two weeks.

  • 'Biophilia' style: Nature as self-expression, solace

    From tattoos to clothing to furnishings, more people are adorning their bodies and homes with themes from nature. Designers and artists who see this “biophilia” trend think it’s a response to both the pandemic and anxiety about environmental destruction. “Biophilia” is a term made popular in the 1980s by biologist Edward O. Wilson to describe humans’ connection to the rest of the natural world.

  • 2 Sikh men assaulted and robbed days after another Sikh man punched in the same Queens neighborhood

    Two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in an alleged hate crime nine days after another Sikh man was punched in the same Queens neighborhood in New York City. The 76-year-old and 64-year-old men went on a morning walk in Richmond Hill when two men approached and beat them with their fists and a stick on April 12. The New York Police Department are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

  • GOP’s Jared Hypocrisy

    Republicans have been assailing Hunter Biden for international business work while his dad Joe Biden was vice president even though they have not objected to Jared Kushner’s work.

  • Steelers interested in signing Tyrann Mathieu, if the price is right

    Add the Steelers to the list of teams interested in signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu — if Mathieu will accept the contract the Steelers offer him. The Steelers’ website posted an item saying that the Steelers have an interest in signing Mathieu. However, the item said that the Steelers would want Mathieu to agree [more]

  • Facing hunger, Peru's poor band together with 'common pots'

    The 39-year-old bands together with her neighbors in impoverished Ciudad de Gosen each day to cook up a “common pot” of food, a survival strategy that surfaced in Lima’s sprawling shantytowns with the coronavirus pandemic. It has since expanded to ameliorate the impacts of the rising prices of food, fuel and fertilizer due to global inflation, the war in Ukraine and a government ineffective in keeping its promise to help the most vulnerable. The common pot, comparable to a small-scale soup kitchen, provides them one meal a day.

  • Newborn’s adoptive father arrested, accused of physically abusing 6-week-old, warrants say

    A college professor is accused of abusing a baby boy he adopted just weeks ago, leaving the newborn with a fractured skull, broken rib, and other injuries.

  • Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

    Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018. The guilty plea came nearly three years after the the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed. Gooding, 54, accused of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019, pleaded guilty to just one of the allegations.

  • 9-year-old girl shot while waiting to see Easter bunny at California mall; store owner arrested

    A 9-year-old girl is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, a sheriff's official said.

  • Elderly man, 79, set on fire in Honolulu Chinatown

    Police are searching for a suspect accused of setting an elderly man on fire in Honolulu’s Chinatown on Tuesday morning. The attack, which was captured by a surveillance camera, occurred at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza in the 100 block of N. Beretania Street at around 8 a.m. Honolulu police are searching for a suspect who allegedly set an elderly man on fire in Chinatown on Tuesday morning.

  • 17 L.A. gangs have sent out crews to follow and rob city's wealthiest, LAPD says

    L.A. gangs are sending out crews to prey on the mega-rich, targeting people leaving luxury boutiques, restaurants, and nightclubs, the LAPD said.

  • Cops Followed Trail of Clues Left by Subway Attack Suspect

    Twitter/NY1The ranting suspect wanted in a mass shooting on the New York City subway was nabbed Wednesday after a tipster spotted him at a McDonald’s—ending a daylong manhunt in which cops followed a string of clues that led them to an arsenal of weapons.Frank Robert James, 62, is facing several charges, including terrorism against a mass transit system, after letting off two smoke bombs then opening fire as a subway car pulled into Sunset Park on Tuesday morning, injuring at least two dozen peo

  • ESPN Publishes Investigative Report On Late Penn State Linebacker's Serial Rapes

    A new investigative report published by ESPN examines the potential role Penn State may have played in a former football player's serial rapes and murder. Penn State faced scrutiny when retired football coach Jerry Sandusky was accused of sexually abusing 10 boys over a 15-year period. Now, ESPN’s in-depth expose, written by Tom Junod and Paula Lavigne, tells the lesser-known story of Penn State linebacker Todd Hodne, who was accused of raping several women - and eventually killing another - in

  • Woman steals nearly $1,000 worth of purses from TJ Maxx, police say

    Police have their hands full looking for a woman who stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Memphis store.

  • Charlotte school teacher handcuffed at gunpoint — but she wasn’t the suspect

    She’s taking her case before Charlotte’s police review board, which has agreed to investigate but has rarely made its final decision in favor of citizens.

  • Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt charged with sexually explicit communication with a minor

    'Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Gatt was arrested for allegedly sexually explicit contact with a minor.

  • Broward family accused of kidnapping, beating gay man so badly he was left blinded

    Three family members have been charged with a hate crime after kidnapping and beating a gay man so severely that he was permanently blinded, Broward prosecutors said Tuesday.

  • ‘Beat Her to Death’: Brutal Sex-Trafficking Ring Busted in New York

    Kena Betancur/AFP via GettyNew York prosecutors charged nine people Tuesday in what they claim was a multi-state sex trafficking operation that coerced women into prostituting themselves for the ringleaders’ gain—and viciously beat them if they worked for someone else.According to the indictment, the nine participants recruited women—many of them immigrants from China without legal status in the U.S.—to travel to hotels across the country to engage in prostitution, then collected the proceeds fo

  • All 7 soldiers who last saw Fort Bragg paratrooper alive face charges

    Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez's partial remains were found in May 2020. Here's what the seven soldiers who last saw him are being charged with.

  • Hunters stumbled upon human remains 37 years ago in Idaho. DNA just identified them

    The remains were found about a mile from an abandoned camp deputies discovered the year before, officials said.