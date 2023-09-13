Sentencing for Orrin and Orson's adoptive parents postponed 2 weeks

Sep. 13—A Kern County Superior Court judge granted a request to postpone a sentencing hearing Wednesday for a couple convicted of killing their adopted toddler, Orrin West, because defense attorneys need more time to file "additional information" for the judge to consider.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer didn't address what the "additional information" concerns during the hearing lasting less than a minute. He added the information will help him decide if Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 32, should be sentenced on Sept. 28, the next hearing date, or if it should be postponed again.

Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith, who tried the case, didn't have any public objections.

Trezell and Jacqueline West were found guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and willful cruelty to a child in the death of Orrin West, 4. Jurors couldn't decide if they killed the toddler's brother, Orson West, 3, and hung on second-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

The Wests were found guilty of willful cruelty related to Orson West.

The boys haven't been found.

The Wests' 12-year-old son testified at trial how Orrin's face was changing color and his body was cold to touch one day in September 2020 while the family lived in a Bakersfield apartment. This same child testified he heard a sound like a soap bottle falling in the shower after moving to California City and then never saw Orson again.

Orrin and Orson were reported missing in December 2020 from California City by their adoptive parents.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.