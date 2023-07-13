Sentencing for parents convicted of murdering adoptive toddler Orrin to be postponed, court says

Jul. 12—The sentencing for adoptive parents who were convicted of killing their 4-year-old adoptive son Orrin but jurors couldn't decide if they killed his brother Orson, won't happen Thursday and will be postponed, according to a Kern County Superior Court spokesperson.

The sentencing was scheduled for Thursday after a Kern County jury convicted Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, in May of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and willful cruelty in the death of Orrin West. Jurors deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Orson West, but did convict the couple of a willful cruelty charge for the 3-year-old boy. Jurors also deadlocked on a conspiracy charge but convicted the parents of falsely reporting an emergency, which is a misdemeanor.

It's unclear why the sentencing was postponed. An email from Kern County Superior Court said an attorney requested the continuance, but didn't specify if it was a prosecutor or defense attorney. It declined to say who requested rescheduling the hearing or why because a gag order limits them from commenting.

Judge Charles Brehmer, who presided over the criminal trial, could discuss the reason behind the delay during a hearing on Thursday.

Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith said during the verdict he would announce if the Kern County District Attorney's Office sought to retry the Wests for charges resulting in a hung jury. It's unclear if Smith will divulge his decision because a gag order limits him from talking about the case.

A sentencing hearing can often be postponed for a variety of reasons.

Orrin and Orson have never been found. The Wests, who also have two biological children and two adoptive children aside from the missing toddlers, reported Orrin and Orson missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020.

Prosecutors alleged Orrin and Orson died in September 2020. The Wests' biological son, a 12-year-old boy, testified during the criminal trial that he saw Orrin's color change and touched his cold, dead body one day while the family lived in Bakersfield. The same child also testified he heard a sound like a soap bottle falling in the bathroom while living with Orson in California City and never saw the 3-year-old boy again.

