Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 1

The process of selecting a jury in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter began Monday and is expected to take two months.

The jury will decide whether Nikolas Cruz, 23, will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Here are Monday’s highlights:

Jury selection starts : Dozens of potential jurors were excused Monday, in a preliminary phase intended to weed out those with time conflicts or acquaintance with anyone involved in the case.

Reasons for avoiding jury service: Typical reasons included caring for a sick family member, a job that wouldn’t reimburse them for jury service, and a solo job that required their time, such as real estate agent or limo driver.