Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 11

Here are updates from Day 11 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Phase 2: After two weeks of delays because of an attorney’s health issues, the second of three phases of jury selection started Monday. In the morning, prospective jurors were questioned one at a time; it took four hours to get through four jurors. In the afternoon, six prospective jurors were interviewed at a time.

Faster pace: Even with the adjusted plan, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said it would take nine weeks to get through the approximately 400 jurors who survived the first phase of screening in April. The second phase focuses on jurors’ views on the death penalty.

Families in court : Gena and Tom Hoyer and Mitch and Annika Dworet were in court Monday. The Dworets’ son, Nicholas, was killed, and their son, Alexander, was injured, and the Hoyers’ son, Luke, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Families of the victims have attended on other days.

Looking ahead: Jurors will continue to be interviewed in groups Tuesday and Wednesday.

