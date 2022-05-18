Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 13

Here are updates from Day 13 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Some progress : Since Monday, 66 potential jurors have been questioned in the second phase of jury selection. Of those, 26 moved on to the third and final phase. About 400 were in the second phase.

Death penalty perspective: Defense lawyer Tamara Curtis told potential jurors they can vote against the death penalty for any reason they choose, and no one is owed an explanation. “You can find that the crime deserves the death penalty, but not the person who committed it.” The second phase focuses on whether jurors’ views on the death penalty are too extreme to fairly decide whether the confessed gunman deserves to be sentenced to death or life in prison.

Quote of the day : “I have no problem admitting when I’m wrong. My husband would say that’s not true, but he’s lying,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer in court Wednesday.

Looking ahead: The second phase of jury selection continues Monday.

Sun Sentinel staff writer Rafael Olmeda contributed to this report.