Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 17

Here are updates from Day 17 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Potential end of trial: After several delays in jury selection, the trial’s end date is now expected to be in October, a month later than the previous estimate.

Jury selection delays : Defense lawyers asked Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to disqualify herself from the case after she ordered jury selection to resume even though the defense is missing one of its attorneys because of a positive COVID diagnosis. The attorney, Casey Secor, was brought in specifically to assist the team at this stage of the proceedings. Scherer denied the motion, but that came after the defense threatened to withdraw from the case.

Hardships: On Monday, 29 potential jurors were interviewed for hardships, saving the death penalty questions for Secor’s eventual return.

Final phase: So far, 35 potential jurors are scheduled to return for the final phase of jury selection, with hundreds left to screen through the second phase. The final phase addresses what jurors have heard about the case and other general questions that could expose bias.

Looking ahead: The second phase of jury selection is scheduled to continue Tuesday. It’s unclear what will happen if Secor is unable to attend.

Go to SunSentinel.com/parkland-shooting for complete coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and ongoing coverage of the sentencing trial.