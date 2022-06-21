Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 20

Here are updates from Day 20 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Jury selection schedule: Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer appeared determined to complete jury selection by the end of this week. The case will be in session through at least Thursday this week. Since the selection process started, the case has only been in session Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with some scheduled breaks and some unexpected breaks because of health concerns. If jury selection is completed this week, next week will be reserved for all pending pretrial motions. No target date has been set for opening statements and testimony.

Final stage: So far, about 84 pre-screened jurors have moved on to the final stage of jury selection. Legal experts say that should be more than enough to narrow the field down to a final count of 20. A dozen will decide the case and eight alternates available to replace any juror who is unable to sit through the whole trial, now projected to last into October.

Blank slate: One prospective juror said who was selected for Phase 3 said Tuesday that he intends to forget anything he knows about the case. “Social media, the news — those things could force strong feelings,” he said, and those feelings need to be set aside. “We are only here to decide the fate of this person. Be a blank slate. Take the information from both sides. I’m going to be a blank slate.”

Quote of the day : “The delays in this case are becoming completely unreasonable. We need to move this case along,” Judge Scherer said.

Looking ahead: The final stage of jury selection is expected to start Wednesday. Defense lawyers objected, saying some legal questions need to be resolved first. However, the judge plans to go ahead.

