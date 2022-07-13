Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 28

Here are updates from Day 28 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Pre-trial hearings over: Pre-trial hearings ended Wednesday, clearing the way for opening statements and testimony to start next week after more than two years of delays.

Close-ups: Defense lawyers and the media came to an agreement to limit close-ups of the defense table to reduce chances a lip-reader could determine what the confessed gunman says to his lawyers.

Looking ahead: Opening statements are set to begin Monday. The sentencing trial is expected to last into October.

