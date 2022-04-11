Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 4

Here are the highlights from Day 4 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Tainted pool: Just after lunch, a small group of potential jurors became extremely emotional at the thought of sitting on the jury that will sentence the confessed Parkland killer. The entire group of 60 jurors was sent back to the general jury pool, the first time in this case that the whole panel had to be dismissed because of the jurors’ reactions.

Pool grows: In all, nearly 140 potential jurors have survived the first phase of jury selection and are scheduled to return in May for additional questioning.

Gun control: Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland school shooting, was at the White House Rose Garden on Monday, a guest of President Joe Biden, who announced “ghost” gun regulations. Basically, a “ghost” gun is constructed from parts in a kit. Biden can’t ban the guns outright (Congress would need to create a law for that), but he did require that anyone who sells the kits must do so via a federal license, making the guns traceable, and the buyers must go through background checks. Gun control advocates consider this a major advance. Manuel Oliver, who has become an activist for gun reform and climbed a crane near the White House in February to call for stronger gun control, tweeted Monday that he was wearing the shoes his son had intended to put on for his prom but was never able to wear. Fred Guttenberg was also at the event, and tweeted that when the president discovered it was his anniversary, his wife received an immediate call from Biden.

Quote of the day : “I am responsible for creating the best empanadas in town.” Juror explains why he can’t be in court for up to four months.

Looking ahead: Screening of potential jurors will continue Tuesday.

