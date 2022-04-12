Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 5

Victoria Ballard, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the highlights from Day 5 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • Hardship considerations: Four groups of 60 people each were asked about hardships such as work, vacations and child care that would keep them from serving on the jury.

  • Connections: A mom recognized the shooter and burst into sobs in the courtroom. She said her children went to Stoneman Douglas. A teacher at the school and a woman who said she has a direct connection through a family member were also part of the pool Tuesday. All three were excused.

  • Jury pool: Those selected for jury consideration in the Parkland shooting trial have included: a court bailiff, two employees of the prosecutor’s office, a high school classmate of the judge and someone who taught the judge to roller skate as a child.

  • Quote of the day: “They’re not hard questions. It’s not the SAT. ... You don’t have to know math,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer instructs potential jurors about a questionnaire they’ll fill out if they move forward in the process.

  • Looking ahead: Screening of potential jurors will continue Wednesday.

Go to SunSentinel.com/parkland-shooting for complete coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and ongoing coverage of the sentencing trial.

Sun Sentinel staff writer Brittany Wallman contributed to this report.

