Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 6

Here are the highlights from Day 6 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Timing changes: Juggling demands of last-minute witnesses and complications of picking a jury for a death penalty case has attorneys and Judge Elizabeth Scherer realizing May 31 was too ambitious for a start date. Scherer made no decision Wednesday but indicated a willingness to push the start of the trial back to June 13.

Jury pool: A total of 56 potential jurors moved on to the next step in the pre-selection process to fill out questionnaires. Four groups of 60 people were questioned Wednesday about hardships that would prevent them from serving on the panel, including employers who won’t pay for the full length of the trial, caretakers of elderly relatives and children and vacations and trips planned. Though about 200 people have been selected to fill out questionnaires, Scherer said many of them are listing hardships. The judge’s goal is to select about 350 people to fill out the questionnaires in order to seat enough people in the high-profile case. Ultimately, 12 jurors and 8 backups will be selected.

Conversation with the judge: Scherer spoke to one potential juror by himself. He had been “trying every way that he could to get out of” being questioned throughout the day, Scherer said to attorneys. She was concerned that he might taint the jury pool by saying something unrelated to his hardships. He asked why he was removed from the group and pulled in by himself. He said he thought he was in trouble. She assured him he was not, and he went back to the jury pool.

Health concerns: One potential juror who has vertigo sat down and couldn’t get back up. Another potential juror may have had a stroke, according to the judge, before being called into the courtroom. Both were dismissed.

Quote of the day: “In what universe does it take, in any case, three months for jury selection?” Scherer said.