Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 7

Here are the highlights from Day 7 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Jury selection starts over: Judge Elizabeth Scherer reset the jury selection process, starting over again from scratch Monday, scrapping two weeks of work and telling more than 200 jurors that their services will no longer be required — unless she changes her mind. The defense has until Wednesday to present their argument for keeping the previously screened jurors.

Horse trading, so to speak: One potential juror explained she could not serve because she could not miss work. “I manage and care for a stable [with] 20 to 25 horses,” she said. “Wanna trade jobs?” the judge quipped.

Other plans: One woman told the court she couldn’t serve because she has plans to be on not one but seven cruises. “I’ve heard some people actually live on cruise ships,” Scherer said. Another potential juror said she was a teacher and didn’t want to give up her summer. She also expressed concern the trial would extend into the next school year.

Quote of the day : “We believe you are creating more error. You will end up doing this again,” lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill told the judge, suggesting the case would be overturned by an appeals court.

Looking ahead: Early stages of jury selection continue Tuesday, although the defense said it would not accept any jurors selected early this week.

Sun Sentinel Staff Writer Rafael Olmeda contributed to this report.