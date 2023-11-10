Sentencing in Portage County rape case involving child delayed until December

The sentencing of a Streetsboro man for raping a now-8-year-old girl has been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7.

David A. Owens, 34, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9, but it was rescheduled after Owens' attorney filed a motion requesting continuance, citing a scheduling conflict, according to Portage County Court of Common Pleas records.

Owens pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to two counts of first-degree felony rape.

According to a grand jury indictment, the offenses were committed between Jan. 1, 2021, when the girl was 6, and July 8, 2022, when she was 7. Information as to how Owens knew the girl has not been released.

Other charges in the indictment, including three additional rape counts and five counts of second-degree felony sexual battery, were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Sentencing delayed in Portage County rape case involving child