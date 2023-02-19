Sentencing postponed for acid attack co-defendant

Feb. 19—CATLETTSBURG — A man convicted in October of first-degree assault following an acid attack against his ex-girlfriend will have his sentencing postponed.

Christopher "Smiley" Nunnally, 40, of Ashland, was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 38 years in prison for masterminding an assault that nearly killed a woman in 2019.

Details during Nunnally's trial revealed that he orchestrated the plans while his cousin, Syrell Nunnally, drove the getaway car and her girlfriend, Laquasha Jones, actually threw the acid onto the woman.

Syrell, 35, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment last month and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Jones, 29, also of Louisville pleaded guilty last week to first-degree assault and was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.

On Friday, "Smiley" Nunnally appeared virtually from the Boyd County Detention Center for his final sentencing hearing following a pre-sentence investigation (PSI) report.

A PSI is conducted to gather personal information — including criminal background, family dynamic history, educational level, etc. — about an offender which will aid the court in proper sentencing.

As standard procedure, Caleb Hurt, Nunnally's attorney, asked Nunnally if the facts within his PSI were accurate.

Nunnally responded that he spotted inaccuracies — not with his background information, but with facts of the assault already argued during trial.

Hurt told his client that his argument of facts would be addressed during an upcoming possible appeal of Nunnally's conviction.

Boyd Circuit Court Judge George Davis asked the defendant if there were inaccuracies contained specific to the PSI, to which Nunnally responded that he hadn't looked over it.

The matter is reset for March 10.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com