Sentencing postponed for ex-Carbondale councilman for lottery ticket theft

Jan. 31—A Lackawanna County judge postponed sentencing Tuesday for a former Carbondale councilman who admitted stealing more than $163,000 in lottery tickets from a business where he worked.

Judge Michael J. Barrasse continued the case of Joseph J. McDonald, 37, to give his attorneys, William Peters and William Thompson, time to work on a restitution arrangement.

McDonald was charged in September with stealing 188 packs of scratch-off tickets from Mr. B's Tobacco Shop, owned by Carbondale Mayor Justin Taylor and his wife, Ashley.

County detectives set the loss at $163,261 — $97,300 for the retail value of the tickets and $65,961 in payouts for winners, most of which were cashed at Mr. B's.

McDonald, who pleaded guilty in October to theft and forgery charges, still owes more than $157,000 in restitution, nearly all of it to Mr. B's, prosecutors say.

— DAVID SINGLETON