Sentencing postponed for man convicted in Shady Oaks shooting

Dec. 16—The sentencing for the Albert Lea man convicted of charges tied to the shooting and standoff at Shady Oaks apartments in November 2020 has been moved to February, according to Freeborn County court administration.

Devin Matthew Weiland had been slated for sentencing on Monday in Freeborn County District Court, but his new sentencing date is Feb. 22.

A 12-member jury in September found Weiland guilty of three counts of attempted first-degree murder — one involving attempted murder of a peace officer and two other counts involving premeditation — along with three counts of second-degree assault.

Witnesses in the trial testified Weiland called Albert Lea police officers to the building on the report of fireworks or gunshots in the area but started firing out of his apartment at the first officer who arrived.

Another man who lived at the building was shot when he went outside to check on his car, and a third man was shot who drove by in his car on his way to work.

The standoff continued for more than eight hours before Weiland was injured and surrendered.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents who processed the scene found more than 80 casings in the apartment and in the area below his apartment outside.

Weiland's lawyers said he did not intend to kill anyone but instead was trying to be shot and killed by officers. They said Weiland wanted to die but was too cowardly to do it himself and that the easiest way to get somebody else to do it for him was to get the police there that day.

