Sentencing postponed in overdose murder case

Nov. 9—MANKATO — The sentencing hearing for the woman who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder related to a 2021 overdose death in Mankato has been postponed until December.

Anna Marie Bailey, 61, was set to be sentenced Tuesday, but reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Blue Earth County District Court Judge Mark E. Betters rescheduled her sentencing to Dec. 22.

Family and friends of the fatal overdose victim, Travis Gustavson, 21, were gathered in the courtroom Tuesday ready to read impact statements. Betters announced the postponement after a closed meeting with the attorneys, saying Bailey's positive case prevented her from attending.

Gustavson's family and friends reacted with disappointment. His mother, Kim Gustavson, said they're frustrated they'll have to wait more than a month for the sentencing after coming to the courtroom expecting a resolution.

