Sentencing postponed for Vandecasteele, a witness in Bakersfield 3 trial

Apr. 25—Sentencing was postponed Monday for a key witness in the ongoing Bakersfield 3 murder trial.

Matthew Vandecasteele, 35, took a plea deal to testify against his former best friend, Matthew Queen, a defendant in the Bakersfield 3 trial. The 35-year-old is expected to be sentenced to four years in accordance with his plea deal.

Vandecasteele is now scheduled to be sentenced May 23, after the Kern County Probation Office files its presentencing report.

Vandecasteele testified in the Bakersfield 3 trial last week, recounting a night prosecutors allege Queen and his co-defendant Baylee Despot tortured and killed Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3, in his garage.

Queen has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and torture in Holsonbake's death. Queen faces a total of 35 charges, which also include assault and weapons allegations. The other members of the Bakersfield 3 are Despot and James Kulstad. Despot is also charged in the murder of Holsonbake, but has been missing since 2018. Kulstad died in an unrelated drive-by shooting in 2018.

Vandecasteele pleaded no contest to being an accessory, possessing a firearm as a felon and falsely imprisoning someone with violence. As a result of his plea, charges such as kidnapping, conspiracy and manufacturing an assault weapon were dismissed.

The prosecution rested its case Monday, calling Bakersfield Police Sgt. Chad Garrett, the lead investigator on the case, as its last witness. Closing statements could begin Wednesday.