Sentencing postponed for Watertown pair in Capitol riot

Sep. 12—WATERTOWN — Federal court sentencings that were scheduled for Tuesday for a Watertown woman and her son for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol were both postponed without new dates set.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 57, was found guilty in March at a bench trial in U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C., of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. Her son, Rafael Rondon, 25, pleaded guilty in the same court in December to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Each were due to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C., but the sentences have been adjourned, according to court filings. Court documents do not provide a reason for the postponements.

The pair were among a mob that entered the Capitol at the time members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate were meeting in separate chambers to resolve a particular objection to the certification of the vote of the Electoral College declaring that Joseph R. Biden had won the Nov. 3, 2020, election for the presidency.

While in the Capitol, the Rondons entered the suite of then House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi and helped another man steal Pelosi's laptop from the suite. While still inside the building, the pair also stole escape hoods and satchels that are designed to protect members of Congress and staff from carbon monoxide, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminants.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Sept. 5, prosecutors are asking that Mooney-Rondon be sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of post-release supervision, and be ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage to the Capitol, $1,188 for the stolen laptop and $470 for the stolen satchels and hoods.

Her defense attorneys, however, have filed a sentencing memorandum asking that a judge instead sentence her to six months of home detention, followed by an unspecified period of supervision that would include the completion of community service.

Prosecutors were recommending that Rafael Rondon be sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and that he be ordered to pay $2,000 for damage to the Capitol. In his case, however, Judge Jia M. Cobb has vacated both his sentencing hearing as well as a deadline for his attorneys to submit a sentencing memorandum, and instead ordered a status conference at a future date.

He has already been sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, in July to a 14-month term for a conviction of possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun. During the course of an FBI investigation into the Jan. 6 events, he was found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.