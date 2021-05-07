Sentencing rescheduled for man involved in murder, robbery case

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·3 min read

May 7—GOSHEN — The sentencing of an Elkhart man, involved in the torture and murder of a Columbia City woman two years ago, was pushed back a month while the next stage of the trial of two other men involved in the case is set to unfold.

Matthew Murzynski, 25, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for a hearing where he was supposed to be sentenced for his role in the death of Kimberly Dyer, 31, as well as the robbery of Robert Porter of Sturgis, Michigan in October 2019.

Murzynski, on March 25, had pleaded guilty to and was subsequently convicted on a Level 2 felony count of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and a Level 3 felony count of aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement. Terms of the plea agreement call for Murzynski to be sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison, with 25 years on the robbery charge, 10 years on the criminal confinement charge and an additional 25 years as an enhancement for criminal gang activity.

A fourth charge and two outstanding cases against him were dropped as part of the plea.

The deal halted plans to put Murzynski on trial at the same time as two other defendants in the case, Donald Owen Jr. and Mario Angulo Jr.

A jury found Owen, 22, and Angulo, 20, guilty of murder, robbery and criminal confinement charges April 29 following a nearly two-week trial.

Owen was accused of giving the order for Dyer to be killed, and Angulo allegedly carried out the deed by cutting Dyer's throat with a piece of glass in the basement of a home along Old Orchard Lane near Elkhart. Her death ended about two days of torture, in which Dyer was interrogated, beaten, burned, cut and choked, according to trial testimony.

Angulo and Murzynski allegedly led the violent interrogation of Dyer. They were also accused of taking Porter captive, while he was at the house as a marijuana dealer, and then beating and humiliating him at the same time Dyer was being held. Porter testified he was intimidated into helping choke Dyer with a garden hose. He was also allegedly robbed when Owen arrived on the scene.

Owen, Angulo and Murzynski were connected to each other through alleged affiliations, apparently in different ways, with the Latin Kings gang. Because of that association, and now that they've been convicted, the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office intends to seek an enhanced sentence of life without parole for Owen and Angulo. The trial jury is scheduled to reconvene May 17 to hear arguments on the sentence.

Murzynski's sentencing was postponed Thursday as a result. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle sought the delay, arguing in a motion that Angulo and Owen's trial should be resolved first. She pointed out information that wasn't used at trial may come up during Murzynski's sentencing, and that the jury wasn't told of Murzynski's plea. The filing cited concerns jurors could be unintentionally exposed to the information before the hearing on the 17th.

Judge Michael Christofeno approved the motion and reset Murzynski's sentencing hearing to June 3.

SENTENCINGS

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.

Among them, two Elkhart men were sentenced to the same prison terms for their roles in an armed robbery two years ago.

Zirei Jackson, 22, and Kar'Dai Grant, 20, were each sentenced to 23 years in prison and five years of probation during separate hearings.

The decision came after Jackson and Grant pleaded guilty April 9 to Level 3 counts of armed robbery and criminal confinement. The two had admitted to holding up the Dollar General store along East Bristol Street in Elkhart in September 2019.

The sentences were part of the agreements Jackson and Grant reached to plead guilty.

