Sentencing roundup: Men sentenced in July 2022, December 2022 shooting deaths

Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of their roles in separate and unrelated homicides.

Jasper Hardy Banks, 24, of Findlay, pleaded guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 19-year-old Ja'Bez Giovanni "Luciano" Battle.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, Columbus police received a call about a possible shooting on the 4000 block of Refugee Road between South Hamilton and Courtright roads near the former Eastland Mall.

Officers found Battle, who had lived in the area, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where he died from his injuries.

Judge Michael Holbrook ordered Banks to a term of between 11 and 16 and a half years in prison.

Suspect in deadly 2022 gunfight gets three decades in prison

After a January jury trial that lasted a week, a 20-year-old man was convicted of aggravated murder and other charges in the July 7, 2022, shooting death of a man caught on camera.

Justus Robertson, of the Southeast Side, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Mark Serrott to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 29 years.

Robertson was convicted for his role in the July 7, 2022, shooting death of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. of the Southeast Side.

Around 7:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting, Roberts had been behind the drive-through of a liquor store on Noe-Bixby Road, on the Southeast Side, when other people ambushed him. After being shot, Roberts ran to a nearby apartment complex on Chatterton Road, where he collapsed in a stairwell. He died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's office said in a release that the shooting occurred after a dispute over a theft of firearms and drugs. Roberts, Robertson and at least three other people engaged in a firefight after the ambush that was caught on camera.

During the firefight, bullets struck the home of a family where a mother and three-year-old child were inside. They were unharmed.

Four other suspects in the case have also been sentenced for their roles in Roberts' death.

Xavier Colvin, 22, was sentenced in March 2023 to a sentence of between 16 and 21 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and robbery.

In August, Andrew Jamar-Jennings, 21, was sentenced to 18 to 23 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

In November, Donte Adams, 44, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and was given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

In December, Frederick Carr, 32, received a sentence of between 10 and 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Sentencing roundup: Men sentenced in July, December 2022 fatal shootings