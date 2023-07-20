Sentencing for second Fairfield teen delayed; the other teen appeals

Jul. 19—FAIRFIELD — The fate of Jeremy Everett Goodale will not be known until November, after sentencing for the Fairfield teen who pled guilty to the murder of a high school Spanish teacher was delayed Wednesday.

Judge Shawn Showers granted a motion by Goodale's attorneys to delay his Aug. 23 sentencing date after a psychologist the defense plans to testify was unavailable. Prosecutors initially resisted the effort in attempt to allow the terminally-ill surviving spouse to attend, but that spouse died and the state dropped their resistance.

Showers has set two days, Nov. 14 and 15, aside for Goodale's sentencing. Because he pled guilty to first-degree murder, the maximum prison sentence is life but his status as a juvenile at the time of the crime gives him the ability for parole.

His first chance at parole is what will be the primary issue at his upcoming sentencing, similar to his co-defendant Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, who was sentenced earlier this month to a minimum of 35 years.

Attorneys for Miller have since filed notice of their appeal. The court's 35-year minimum was greater than the 30-year minimum prosecutors had recommended as part of a negotiated plea.

Prosecutors have said they will recommend a 20-year minimum for Goodale, who was planning to testify against Miller prior to Miller entering a guilty plea.

The two teens admitted involvement to varying degrees in the death of Graber, who was brutally beaten with a baseball bat at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Nov. 2, 2021. Miller has denied ever hitting Graber, while Goodale's statement stipulated that both teens struck the teacher.

Miller's sentencing hearing lasted nearly a full day, as prosecutors outlined evidence they were prepared to present at trial.

