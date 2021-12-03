Sentencing set for 2 men in attack, robbery of W.E. Willis convenience store owners

Photos of suspects in a robbery and attack on a store owner and his wife captured from video surveillance outside W.E. Willis Grocery on Highway 414.

Two men who pleaded guilty to having a role in the 2018 beating, stabbing and shooting of W.E. Willis convenience store owners are scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Sentencing for Jermaine Williams and Mark Wright is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. at the Greenville County Courthouse in front of Circuit Court Judge Ned Miller.

This comes more than three years after, Warren E. Willis, owner of a chain of convenience stores, was attacked at his store on State 414 in Landrum by masked suspects, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects kidnapped him and drove him at gunpoint in his Nissan Armada to his Greenville County home where they found and tied up Ann Willis, shot her and beat her before ransacking the home, investigators have said.

Warren and Ann Willis survived.

Ann and Warren E. Willis at the 2017 Travelers Rest Christmas parade. The couple was attacked and robbed in September 2018.

Wright was charged with attempted murder in connection to the case. Williams was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, two counts of kidnapping, third-degree arson, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny over $10,000 and two counts of armed robbery.

Both pleaded guilty and were awaiting a sentence.

Four other suspects all pleaded guilty to charge, just before their trial began in November.

Jack Corris Foreman, III, of Florida, was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was the "mastermind" behind the pre-planned attack, according to 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Da'Juan Rayshard Young was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Jack Foreman, IV was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Jeffery Kevin Mullins, Jr. was sentenced to 55 years in prison, according to the Solicitor's Office.

Foreman, III, Foreman, IV, Mullins and Young, had all been charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, two counts of armed robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has not yet been sentenced.

