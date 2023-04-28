Sentencing set for Las Cruces man convicted of murder after three trials

A man convicted of killing a Las Cruces leather shop owner will be sentenced next month for his crime.

Lonnie Gallegos, 41, was convicted of second-degree murder after a jury found him guilty of killing Oscar Amezquita on May 9, 2020. The same jury found Gallegos not guilty of first-degree murder. A jury in 2022 had already convicted Gallegos of aggravated battery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence in May 2022. However, the same jury deadlocked on whether Gallegos was guilty of murder.

According to court documents, police believe Gallegos shot Amezquita while trying to burglarize Landis Boot and Shoe Service at 490 S. Esperanza. Police believe Amezquita returned to his store that evening and discovered Gallegos. After the shooting, police alleged Gallegos took Amezquita's car and drove away. Gallegos has been incarcerated in the Doña Ana County Detention Center ever since.

Longtime Las Cruces resident Oscar Amezquita, 79, in his leather repair shop at 490 South Esperanza Street. On Saturday, Amezquita went to drop some items off at his shop when he was shot and killed by an intruder.

On April 21, a jury returned the guilty verdict on the lesser murder charge after a five-day trial in Judge Douglas Driggers' courtroom. New Mexico law delineates first-degree murder and second-degree murder along the line of deliberate intention, which refers to the defendant's state of mind.

For someone to be guilty of first-degree murder, a jury must find the defendant "weighed and considered the question of killing and his reasons for and again such a choice," as written in another case's jury instructions.

Second-degree murder is a lesser charge that typically comes with a lesser sentence. It can also be a more complicated charge. For a jury to find a defendant guilty of second-degree murder, they must find the defendant "knew that their actions created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm," another phrase used in jury instructions. The jury must also find the defendant was not sufficiently provoked, did not act in self-defense, but did act intentionally or purposefully.

Driggers scheduled a sentencing hearing on May 3. During the hearing, Driggers will rule on a sentence for the second-degree murder charge. According to a news release from the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office, Gallegos faces up to 18 years in prison.

