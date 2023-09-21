Sentencing set for November for former exec of Florida cancer center accused of conspiracy

Three years after an indictment and a year after a mistrial, the founder of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge, court records show.

Sentencing of Dr. William Harwin, 70, will be Nov. 21 before U.S. District Court Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington for the Middle District of Florida in Fort Myers.

Court records indicate Harwin will likely be sentenced to probation and fined.

An oncologist and former president and managing physician of Florida Cancer Specialists, Harwin entered a guilty plea Aug. 23 to one count of conspiracy to control how medical oncology and radiation treatment was available in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties, according to records.

He admitted that from 1999 to September 2016, he knowingly entered into a mutual arrangement with a competitor, 21st Century Oncology, so that patients needing radiation oncology would be sent to 21st Century while patients needing medical oncology care would be directed to Florida Cancer Specialists, court records show.

Florida Cancer Specialists today is one of the largest, if not the largest, cancer groups in Florida with 250 physicians and 100 locations.

The case background

When Harwin was indicted Sept. 23, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice said he and an unnamed “Company A” had made the deal.

Court records later revealed Harwin conspired with 21st Century and members of his own business.

His primary co-conspirator was the founder and leader of 21st Century, Dr. Daniel Dosoretz who would testify in court. Dosoretz stepped down as chief executive officer of 21 Century Oncology in 2016.

The indictment against Harwin came a few months after Florida Cancer Specialists entered into a deferred prosecution agreement resolving the same charge where it admitted to conspiring to allocate chemotherapy and radiation treatment for cancer patients, records show.

Florida Cancer Specialists agreed to pay a $100 million criminal penalty and to cooperate with the federal government’s ongoing investigation.

What about the sentencing?

The criminal charge against Harwin carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $1 million and damages.

According to plea agreement filings, the federal government and the defense are recommending non-custodial probation that does not include time in prison nor in a community correctional facility or home confinement.

He would pay a criminal fine that would be determined by the court, according to records.

Harwin's defense attorney in Miami, David Markus, could not be reached for comment.

An earlier agreement reached between the government and Harwin’s defense that was disclosed as “off the record” had called for six months of unsupervised probation and a $100,000 fine.

The judge did not accept a binding resolution with the terms and rejected the proposed plea.

What had transpired since the indictment?

The case against Harwin, who founded Florida Cancer Specialists in 1984, took some twists before his decision to enter a guilty plea.

A criminal trial got underway Sept. 6 last year. During it the 12-member jury and three alternates were partially sequestered for their safety and security, according to the judge.

The case wrapped up with closing arguments Sept. 21, one week before Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida with Category 4 winds and devastating storm surge. Jury deliberations had begun before the storm hit.

After Ian, jurors were surveyed and a majority sad they could report back to court Oct. 3. Two of the 12 jurors said they could not return or had a conflict so the three alternates were told to report to court Oct. 3.

Before that could happen, the judge on Sept. 30 granted a mistrial following oral arguments by Harwin’s defense team, records show.

In court records unsealed since Harwin’s decision to enter a guilty plea, the jury had deliberated for one full day before Ian hit and was deadlocked.

The jury split was kept under seal with the defense moving for the mistrial the following week.

A new trial was pending yet both sides engaged in discussions to resolve the case. The attorneys offered a binding resolution that Harwin would enter a guilty plea if given a term of six months unsupervised probation and a $100,000 fine, records show.

The judge rejected the terms, saying she did not want to be bound by the terms offered, records show.

A new agreement was negotiated involving a “non-custodial sentence” with no prison time, home confinement or time in a halfway house.

“Under the new agreement, the parties would make certain joint sentencing recommendations to the Court as to (a) fine, community service, and term of the probation, recommendations that take into account the Court’s comments at the second off the record conference about what might be appropriate in this case,” according to records.

Although both sides filed a motion that Harwin would not serve time in prison, a halfway house or home confinement, both agreed the amount of the fine, length and terms of probation and community service would be determined by the court, records show.

