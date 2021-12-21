Sentencing set for Rockcastle man who killed stepmother

Dec. 21—A Rockcastle County man is facing 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the fatal shooting of his stepmother.

George Henshaw II, 44, of Mt. Vernon, is set to be sentenced on January 12 for Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, the charges stem from the November 9, 2020, death of 60-year-old Lois Henshaw. Her husband and the defendant's father, George Henshaw Sr., reported the shooting at their Potter Lane residence.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement determined that Mrs. Henshaw had been shot in the face and was later pronounced deceased.

Interviews by the Kentucky State Police determined that George Henshaw II had been arguing with the decedent for some time and admitted to shooting at her. George Henshaw, Sr. had been in the shower and did not witness the incident. The younger man claimed to have thrown the gun in the woodline as hard as he could. Later investigation determined that Henshaw II had actually shot the victim with a 30.06 rifle that had previously been recovered at the residence. The investigation also determined that he had hidden a spent shell from the rifle in a shallow well in the yard. This shell was recovered. The younger man also told the Kentucky State Police that he had been smoking meth and that he wouldn't have done this but for the meth.

With the permission of George Henshaw Sr., Dalton offered Henshaw's son 25 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea — which Henshaw II gave at a November 10, 2021, hearing before Circuit Judge John Prather. Dalton stated that this is a violent offense and that the defendant will not even be eligible for parole until serving 17 years in prison.

Dalton thanked the victim's family for their cooperation and courage in the face of this horrible ordeal. "Mr. Henshaw, Sr. was placed in an impossible situation and showed his son a great deal of grace by allowing him to accept an offer of 25 years in prison," he said.

Dalton also praised KSP Detective Ryan Loudermilk and the rest of the law enforcement team — including the Kentucky State Police, Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office and the Mt. Vernon Police Department. "This was a thorough and prompt investigation which led to a swift indictment and resolution of the case."

Judge Prather accepted George Henshaw II's plea to both charges and ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing was set for January 12, 2022, in Rockcastle Circuit Court.