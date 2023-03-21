Sentencing set for woman found guilty of murdering fiance, living with body for months

Mar. 21—Sentencing for a Gainesville woman found guilty last week of murdering her 82-year-old fiance and living with the body for months has been set for Friday.

Tabitha Wood, 46, was convicted by the Hall County jury Friday, March 17, of malice murder and other charges after 90 minutes of deliberations.

Wood is set to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.

Wood and her defense team asserted self-defense in the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., who was found in June by Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies in a Candler Road home.

Kramer suffered traumatic injuries to his neck, according to testimony from the trial.

Wood testified about being abused by Kramer but said she possibly blacked out when questioned about Kramer's fatal injuries in early April.

The jury found Wood guilty of malice murder, felony murder, exploitation of an elder person, concealing the death of another, financial transaction card theft and aggravated assault against a person 65 years of age or older.