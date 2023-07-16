Sentencing set for woman who pleaded guilty to charge in connection to death of Hunter Drew

Sentencing for a Carlinville woman who pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge involving the death last October of a three-year-old boy who lived in her home takes place in Macoupin County court Monday morning.

Ashley Nichole Bottoms, 34, of the 1100 block of University Street, will appear before Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Joshua Meyer.

The sentencing had been set for June 16 but was moved on a motion to continue by Bottoms' defense counsel.

Family feared the worst after boy was removed from their care. Sadly, they were right

Bottoms had attempted to break up a fight between two juveniles at her Carlinville home on Oct. 20 when she allegedly threw Hunter Lee Drew against a half wall. His head struck a ledge, leading to blunt force trauma and a brain bleed resulting in his death.

Bottoms, who is the wife of Hunter's biological father, Christopher Gunn, avoided a trial by pleading guilty in April.

By statute, involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of an individual without lawful justification.

Bottoms had also been charged with endangering the life of a child causing death, but that was merged by court action when she entered the plea.

She faces 3 to 14 years in prison.

Hunter's case gained media attention because on an Illinois Department of Children & Family Services report alleging Bottoms "physically abused" the child.

In a timeline provided to The State Journal-Register, a report made to the agency indicated that Hunter had "cuts, bruises, welts and oral abrasions" on him on Oct 14, less than a week before his death.

Hunter had moved in with his father, Christopher Gunn, Bottoms and Bottoms' four children in late August. Following a permanency hearing in Montgomery County, custody and guardianship of Hunter was granted to Gunn on Oct. 5.

The boy's uncle, Kiel Quigley, had been especially critical of the placement, telling The State Journal-Register in October that he told DCFS officials that "it would not have a good outcome." Quigley and his wife, Hailee, who live in Mt. Auburn, served as Hunter's one-time foster parents.

A spokesman for DCFS, confirmed that a court ordered Hunter reunified with Gunn in August after a service plan and home safety checklist was initiated in July. A case worker visited the home six times in September and October to ensure Hunter was in a safe environment.

Hunter had come to live with the Quigleys on Oct. 6, 2021, after Alisha Drew, Kiel Quigley's sister and Hunter's biological mother, said DCFS threatened to take Hunter if she couldn't come up with a suitable place for him to go that wasn't her home.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sentencing set for woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter