Sentencing in Somerset County: One sister, one boyfriend who overdoses and dies, another sister's fate continued

The sisters worked it out. On Nov. 25, 2020, Jennifer Lynn Miller's boyfriend, Tre Hall, would stay with their six children, ages 4 to 11, at Hannah Elizabeth Fitzgerald's home located in Windber Borough.

Meanwhile, the sisters drove to a house in Moxham in Johnstown to buy drugs.

Once there, Miller, 26, bought one Oxycodone tablet. Fitzgerald, 29, then did the same, only the purchase was for three tablets. The Oxycodone tablets contained Fetanyl.

The sisters returned and fed their children, four were Miller's, two were Fitzgerald's, and put them to bed. The recently acquired pills came out for the adults to use. Miller told police the following day the three of them snorted some of the pills and smoked marijuana.

Miller and Hall, 21, shared the tablet she bought before going to sleep. She woke up the next morning feeling sick only to find Hall dead in bed beside her, according to court documents.

Hall's autopsy by Forensic DX stated he died of acute fentanyl toxicity. Fentanyl was contained in the remaining Oxycodone tablets, the court documents state.

Initially, the sisters were charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony. After a plea arraignment, where that charge was withdrawn, Miller pleaded guilty July 25 to endangering welfare of children and involuntary manslaughter, both first-degree misdemeanors. Fitzgerald pleaded guilty July 13 to endangering conspiracy, possession of illegal drugs with intent to deliver and criminal use of communication facility, in this case using a phone for the buy, both felonies.

On Sept. 30, Miller was placed in probation for 60 months with restrictive conditions that include 120 days of house arrest with electronic monitor and drug and alcohol treatment by Judge Scott Bittner.

"The defendant's action directly resulted in the death of the victim (Hall) while simultaneously placing a total of six minor children in danger," he said.

Fitzgerald was scheduled for sentencing Tuesday, but instead requested a continuance at the time set aside for the sentencing. The request was granted by President Judge D. Gregory Geary, who set a new date in December for her sentencing in the matter.

