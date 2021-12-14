Sentencing for three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery set for start of January

The trio of men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man out for a jog in Georgia at the time, are set to be sentenced next month.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley on Monday scheduled a hearing for father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan for Jan. 7. All three men were found guilty last month by a Glynn County jury for murder and other charges stemming from Arbery’s slaying.

Arbery was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood, an affluent, mostly white community just outside Brunswick, when he was approached by Bryan and both McMichaels the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020. Authorities said Travis and his father, who is an ex-cop, armed themselves and then chased Arbery down in a pickup truck while Bryan followed in a separate vehicle and recorded the fatal confrontation on his phone.

No arrests were made until months later, after graphic clips of the deadly encounter were leaked online. Defense attorneys tried to argue that the McMichaels were acting in self-defense, claiming they only acted because they thought the jogger to be behind a spate of local burglaries after spotting him near the construction site of a new home.

Investigators never found evidence linking Arbery to the crime spree and his family and friends have long maintained the killing was racially motivated.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine charges brought against him, including malice murder and four counts of felony murder. His father, meanwhile, was not convicted on the malice murder charge though he was found guilty on four counts of felony murder in addition to several others. And Bryan was convicted on six charges, including three of the felony murder counts.

All three men face up to life in prison.