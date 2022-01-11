Sentencing today for 3 men in deadly 2018 robbery, shooting

Jan. 11—Three men, including one already serving nearly 50 years to life in prison, will be sentenced today for the 2018 deadly shooting of a Dayton man.

Carlos Lamont Blanton Jr, 22, D'Mariyan Marquise Glass, 23, and Tylin Christopher Watson are scheduled to be sentenced late this morning in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a bill of information.

The victim, Tevin K. Million Sr., 27, of Dayton, was shot around 4 a.m. June 11, 2018, in the 2300 block of Newport Avenue in Dayton. Million had been robbed and shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

A fourth suspect, Kalesha Whitner, 26, of Xenia, remains held in the Montgomery County Jail. However, case records, including whether she also will be sentenced today, were not available on the court website.

Blanton and Watson, both of Dayton, were indicted in August 2019, for murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and multiple weapons violations in Million's death.

Glass, of Moraine, was never indicted, records show, but Whitner, of Xenia, was indicted in August 2019 for murder and other charges along with Blanton and Watson in Million's death, according to a grand jury report cited previously by the Dayton Daily News.

While housed in the Montgomery County Jail on charges connected to Million's death, Blanton was involved in an August 2020 jailhouse assault. He was indicted in January 2021 for felonious assault. The case was continued until today, but it is not clear whether that case will be included in his sentencing.

Watson was sentenced in August 2020 to 49 years to life for the 2018 Memorial Day shooting death of Sinclair Community College student Sorin Farcas, 19, who was shot in the head during a robbery in the 7300 block of Charnwood Drive in Huber Heights.

In a separate trial, he was found guilty of having weapons while under disability for a previous conviction for an offense of violence.

Watson had been incarcerated in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction's Marion Correctional Institution but was returned to the Montgomery County Jail for today's sentencing hearing.