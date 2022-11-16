Sentencing underway for man accused of driving through Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing six

The man accused of intentionally driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, fatally striking six people and injuring dozens more, will be sentenced on Wednesday after the court hears statements from victims, witnesses and several of his family members.

More than three dozen victims and victim representatives have so far delivered remarks — all of them recalling the horrific moment Darrell Brooks’ red SUV ripped through holiday celebrations in Waukesha almost one year ago — as part of the victim statement portion of the sentencing hearing, which kicked off on Tuesday. The proceedings were briefly put on hold for what Nicholas Wenzel of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department called a “minor disruption,” CNN reported.

An unknown individual phoned the county communications center and threatened a mass shooting, triggering an hour-long recess.

Dawn Woods, Brooks’ mother, was the first to speak on Wednesday. She touched on mental illness, describing it as the “dirty little secret in families that they don’t want to talk about,” Fox 5 reported. She went on to read Maya Angelou’s poem, “I Know why the Caged Bird Sings,” with the hope it would provide inspiration to her son.

“To the families who lost loved ones and those who suffered injuries, I know their pain,” Woods concluded. “And I pray that the Lord will continue to comfort and heal each of them.”

Hundreds of people were milling about downtown Waukesha when Brooks plowed his vehicle into the parade route, running down participants and viewers alike. Six people were fatally struck, many of them from a group of senior entertainers called “Dancing Grannies,” and even more were injured.

Those killed were identified as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8, who was walking in the parade with his baseball team. His mother, Sheri, told the court Tuesday that her family is “forever changed, hurt, angry, traumatized and broken.”

“Do you have any idea how gut wrenching it is to explain to your 12-year-old son that his little brother isn’t going to make it?” Sparks said in her impact statement, according to the Milwaukee Journal. Jackson was “violently ripped from their lives,” she added.

Her comment brought Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow and others in the courtroom to tears.

Brooks in October was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of the six people killed during his rampage. He faces life behind bars for each count. The 40-year-old from Milwaukee was further convicted of 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit-and-run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

The verdict was delivered following a chaotic three-week trial, during which Brooks opted to represent himself. He will be given a chance to speak on his own behalf before he is sentenced by Dorow.