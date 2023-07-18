Sentencingtodayin stabbing, kidnapping that began in East Hartford, ended in Pennsylvania

Jul. 18—Though initially scheduled for last month, the sentencing was pushed back to today to give the public defender's office time to work on a mitigation report laying out aspects of Benitez-Navarro's life and background that would support a less severe sentence, according to prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre.

Melchiorre is recommending that Benitez-Navarro receive a 30-year prison sentence, but public defender Claud Chong will have a right to argue for a sentence as short as 10 years, court records show. That's an unusually broad range of potential sentences for a plea bargain in Connecticut courts.

Benitez-Navarro has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of interfering with an emergency call, court records show.

He drove away with the woman and stabbed her in his vehicle on March 14, 2020, East Hartford police spokesperson Joshua Litwin said at the time.

Pennsylvania State Police stopped Benitez-Navarro in Hamburg, Litwin said, adding that the woman suffered significant blood loss and was treated in Pennsylvania for life-threatening injuries.

Benitez-Navarro has been held in lieu of $750,000 bond since March 2020, according to state Department of Correction records.

Judge David P. Gold ordered that he receive medical attention while awaiting sentencing.

