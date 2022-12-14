Sentiment Still Eluding Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) as an attractive investment with its 7.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 57% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 162% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.0% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Story continues

Our examination of Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here