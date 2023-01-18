Sentiment Still Eluding Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HHHCORP)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HHHCORP) as an attractive investment with its 8.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 27%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 99% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 8.6% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

